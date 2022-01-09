Erode (Tamil Nadu): Following bad weather, a private helicopter with four persons on board made an emergency landing on farmland in Tamil Nadu's Erode on Saturday.

The helicopter was chartered by a couple, sixty-five-year-old Bharath and his sixty-year-old wife Sheela from Karnataka who was travelling to Kerala for treatment.

The helicopter with the couple, pilot, and co-pilot -- made the emergency landing at the Kadambur in Athiyur village hills while poor weather conditions prevailed over Satyamangalam forest lands.

After the incident, there was a stir in the area and the villagers at the site to see the helicopter.

Meanwhile, police were deployed to safeguard the helicopter.

All the four people on board the chopper were safe and resumed their journey back to Kerala after the weather condition improved.

