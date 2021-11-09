Coimbatore: US-based Standford University has listed four researchers from Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) in Coimbatore among the top two per cent of scientists in the world.

The KITS faculty members who made it to the coveted list include Dr. Godson Asirvatham, Mechanical Engineering Department; Dr. Jude Hemanth, Electronics and Communications Engineering Department; Dr. Sneha Gautam, Civil Engineering Department and Dr. A. Immanuel Selvakmar of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department.

The University Chancellor, Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, Vice-Chancellor, Dr P Mannar Jawahar and Registrar, Dr. Elijah Blessing appreciated the faculty members for their commendable accomplishments.

The list was prepared by the research team of Stanford University led by Prof. John Ioannidis and including Jeroen Bass, Kevin Boyak collaboration with Elsevier, and released on October 19.

The scientists were reviewed on the basis of their research publications, citations, transcripts, h-index, co-authorship, citations to papers and international research.

