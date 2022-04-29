Coimbatore: Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) has recently launched UNBOX — the innovation and technology museum aimed at inspiring, motivating, and introducing more students and faculty members to invent and innovate, in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' goals, said a statement.

The institute said it has filed around 100 patents through its students and faculty members. Several of those have been granted. Most of these products are in the thrust areas of research of KITS, having societal importance, namely water, food, healthcare, and sustainable energy.

The need for exhibiting the prototypes of these products to the public has been recognized. The UNBOX is intended to inspire, motivate and introduce more students and faculty members to invention and innovation leading to incubation and start-ups to fulfill the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the statement read.

Also read: Karunya University scientists make it to Stanford's list of top 2% scientists

The museum displays twenty novel inventions and innovations by Karunya in the field of electrical vehicles, space technologies, medical instruments, ergonomic interventions, flexible antennas, desalination, COVID products, robotics, etc.

Exhibits include Specnoscope is meant to diagnose cervical cancer, a flexible antenna — a wearable device that helps in receiving and transmitting signals from the human body, the ergonomic chair — automatically adjusts the armrest and seat pan height — to suit those involved in the IT profession.

Chancellor of Karunya Paul Dhinakaran inaugurated the museum. Trustee Samuel Dhinakaran and Vice-Chancellor P Mannar Jawahar were also present at the occasion. The ‘UNBOX’ has been opened to the public from 12 April 2022. Interested visitors may send their inquiries to unbox@karunya.edu and fix an appointment for their visit.