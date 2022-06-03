Chennai: Distribution of awards instituted in the name of Dravidian icon and former chief minister M Karunanidhi by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and a breathtaking flower show here marked the former's 98th birth anniversary celebrations. The Chief Minister led the state in paying floral tributes to his father and late chief minister at his 16-feet high bronze statue installed on the campus of the multi-super specialty government hospital at Omandurar Government Estate here. State ministers, legislators and parliamentarians joined Stalin in paying floral tributes to a portrait kept at the statue. Flower petals were showered on the huge statue of Karunanidhi with the help of a drone.

The Chief Minister visited the Marina beach front where the memorials of Karunanidhi and former chief minister C N Annadurai are situated and paid his respects. Stalin presented the 'Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar' award, carrying a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh and a citation to renowned screenwriter Aaroor Das and the 'Kalaignar Ezhuthukol' award to senior journalist I Shanmuganathan. The Kalaignar Ezhuthukol award, instituted by the Information and Public Relations Department to honour journalists for their contribution to social development and upliftment of the marginalised sections, carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.

On the day, a spectacular flower show was organised for the first time by the horticulture department in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of Karunanidhi. The three-day flower show was inaugurated by Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA and the Chief Minister's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin. The exotic flowers brought from Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ooty and Kodaikanal have been meticulously arranged to attract the onlookers' eyes. The flower show at Kalaivanar Arangam will be open for public between 9 am and 8 pm. At the DMK headquarters - Anna Arivalayam - Stalin garlanded the statue of Karunanidhi and paid floral tributes to the portrait kept at the office of party organ 'Murasoli'. (PTI)