Chennai: Kanyakumari Congress MP Vijay Vasanth has complained to police that his pen worth Rs 1.50 lakh had been missing since he participated in an event at a Chennai hotel where the Opposition’s presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha met MLAs and MPs of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu on June 30 to seek their support.

In his complaint lodged with the Guindy police on Tuesday, Vasanth said the lost pen was a Montblanc fountain pen, which he had inherited from his late father, H Vasantha Kumar, who was the MP for Kanyakumari. A First Information Report copy is required to claim this insurance. That is why MP Vijay has lodged a complaint to the police about his lost pen. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police are searching the lost pen with the help of the hotel's CCTV camera footage of the hotel.

