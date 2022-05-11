Kancheepuram: An 80-year-old retired teacher, Karunakaran, and his wife retired District Revenue Officer, Sivagami (75), from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, have built a statue in the memory of their late son Harikaran (48).

Last year on May 10, their son Harikaran passed away due to a heart attack after which the devastated parents decided to make a statue of their beloved son.

After which they approached a sculpture in Magabali Puram and made a 5.3 feet statue, spending Rs 2.5 lakhs. Statue was painted with Harikaran favorite color pants and shirt and placed in front of their house.

His statue was formally unveiled on May 9, his first-year death anniversary, in presence of his close friends at his house. Parents are venerating him as their family god, daily prayer service and reverence are conducted by the family members every day.

