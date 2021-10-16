Bengaluru (Karnataka): Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran was released from the Prappana Agrahara Central Prison on Saturday. He was received by his followers who raised slogans in front of the prison premises.

Sudharkaran was one of the convicts in the disproportionate assets case along with V K Sasikala and Ilavarasi. The court sentenced them to four years imprisonment in addition to a fine amount of Rs 10 crore on these three.

Sasikala and Ilavarasi were released early this year since they have paid the fine amount. But Sudhakaran was locked up in jail for one more year since he did not pay the fine. The court had ruled that the accused have to serve one more year of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

Prison authorities said that he was released earlier because he never availed the parole even once during the four years prison term. He is entitled to 89 days of parole and the parole period was reduced in the sentence and Sudhakaran was released on Saturday.

