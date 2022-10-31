Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has generated over Rs 1,000 crore in funding and revenue in FY22, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the sum includes Rs 768 crore of funds from projects sanctioned by the State and Central Governments and Rs 313 crore in industry consultancy. Furthermore, the collaborations are facilitated by a dedicated team at the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, which is headed by Manu Santhanam.

The statement further mentioned that the major projects that drove the surge in funding in FY22 include ‘Education through Information and Communication Technology using Direct-to-Home (DTH)’ headed by K. Mangala Sunder and Arun Tangirala of Rs 300.28 crore; ‘Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS)’ headed by Venkatesh Balasubramanian of Rs 99.5 crore; ‘Speech Technologies in Indian Languages’ headed by Hema A Murthy of Rs 50.6 crore; and ‘Collecting Datasets and Benchmarks for Building Indian Language Technology’ headed by Mitesh Khapra of Rs 47 crore.

“The performance of the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research is very encouraging and perfectly aligned with the Strategic Plan of IIT Madras. This is a reflection of our increased interaction with funding agencies and industry,” V Kamakoti, director, of IIT Madras, said.

“IIT Madras has been the digital education hub for the country for quite some time with the NPTEL programme, and more recently, the Online BSc. The recent Direct-to-Home initiative has brought in a new dimension. The high-calibre faculty from the institute have been pushing the boundaries for the applications of their research, which brings in more and more industry funding,” Manu Santhanam, dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, said.