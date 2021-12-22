IT department raids producer Xavier Britto house
Published on: 41 minutes ago
IT department raids producer Xavier Britto house
Published on: 41 minutes ago
Chennai: The Income Tax Department raided film producer Xavier Britto's house on December 21. He is the cousin of actor Vijay and produced Master(2021), a film starring Joseph Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.
According to the sources, Xavier Britto's company is involved in the export and import of spare parts of China-based company Xiaomi.
Based on this, Income tax department officials conducted a raid at 25 places related to Xiaomi company including Xavier Britto's house.
Also Read: Income Tax dept raids find unaccounted transactions of two firms worth crores
Loading...