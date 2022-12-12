Trichy (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu police registered a case and took up the investigation after they found the body of a newborn near the toilet of Adit Dravidar Welfare Girls Higher Secondary School here near Tiruverumpur. A policeman said that they were informed about the incident on December 8 and they sent the body to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for autopsy.

According to the police, the newborn died just a few hours after birth. Subsequently, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department tahsildar Chandra Devanathan, along with the school authorities, questioned the students. The locals demanded that the school authorities install CCTV cameras on the school premises.