Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu): A 23-year-old Indian medical student from Tamil Nadu studying in China for the past five years has died of an illness even as his family sought help from the foreign ministry and the TN government to bring back his body.

Sheikh Abdullah (23), son of Syed Abul Hasan, died while interning at Quiqihar Medical University in Heilongjiang province of China, sources said. He was a resident of Bose Nagar in Pudukkottai and was studying medicine in China for the past five years. Sometime ago, he returned to India and only on December 11, he went back to China for medical training.

Upon going there, Sheikh Abdullah completed the eight-day protocol and was interning with the university. Later, he fell ill during his internship and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Harban City Hospital. On December 26, Sheikh Abdullah's parents submitted a petition to the district collector and to the central and state governments, seeking their help to somehow bring their son back home for treatment.

Meanwhile, the administration of Chinese Medical University informed Sheikh Abdullah's parents that he died during treatment on January 1. The student's family has appealed to the foreign ministry and the TN government for help in bringing back the body of their son.