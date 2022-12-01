New Delhi: An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron has been commissioned in Chennai, which will provide a major fillip to the abilities of the CG in security-sensitive waters off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh region, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The commissioning of 840 Sqn (CG) is indicative of the "leap towards self-reliance" in the field of helicopter manufacturing, in line with the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', it said.

"In a major boost to further strengthening the Coast Guard Region East, 840 Sqn (CG), an Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III squadron, was commissioned by DG Shri VS Pathania at ICG Air Station, Chennai on November 30, 2022," the statement said. The commissioning of the squadron will "provide a major fillip to the abilities of Indian Coast Guard in the security-sensitive waters off Tamil Nadu and Andhra region", it added.

The ALH Mk-III helicopters, indigenously manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), feature state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced radar as well as electro-optical sensors, Shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high-intensity searchlight, advanced communication systems, automatic identification system as well as search-and-rescue homer, the statement said.

This feature enables the helicopter to undertake maritime reconnaissance as well as carry out search and rescue at extended ranges while operating from ships, both by day and night. The aircraft has the ability to switch roles from an offensive platform with a heavy machine gun to that of a benign one carrying a medical intensive care unit to facilitate the transfer of critically ill patients.

A total of 16 ALH Mk-III aircraft have been inducted into the Indian Coast Guard in a phased manner and four of these aircraft are positioned in Chennai. Since induction, the squadron has flown over 430 hours and conducted numerous operational missions, it added. (PTI)