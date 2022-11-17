Chennai: Kilpauk Police arrested a 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his Facebook friend who refused to marry him, following her complaint, police said on Thursday. The arrested youth was identified as Naveen of Vepery. On Monday, the assailant attacked her after a wordy duel and she suffered injuries in her face, neck region and in the arms.

Preliminary investigations revealed, the assailant first met the girl over the social networking site 6 months ago. Later, he went and met her at the Airport while she was studying. He had told her that he was working in the navy. He became friends with her. After he expressed his interest to marry her, she distanced herself, police said.

The girl had told him that her family would not approve of their relationship. She had explained to him that the incompatibility factor would be weighed in by their family besides the difference in the religion and ethnicity. For sometime, this kept him away and he came back at her when she learnt about she was talking to another youth, police said.

"On November 14, Naveen came to the restaurant in Kilapauk where I was doing internship. He waited till I finished my work in the evening. He approached me and insisted me to marry him again. When I told him it would not work, he attacked me," police quoted the victim, who is from Kerala and working here as part of her Air Hostess Training course, as saying.

Naveen scooted away from the spot after stabbing her with a liquor bottle. Passersby rescued her and admitted to a hospital where it took 25 sutures to stop her bleeding from the multiple injuries inflicted by the assailant. Based on the CCTV footage, Kilpauk police pinned down Naveen as a resident of Vepery and arrested him.