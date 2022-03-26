Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): In a first, a transgender has been appointed as the panchayat secretary in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. In fact, Chandanraj was appointed as the panchayat secretary in Annampedu panchayat in 2010, but he resigned from the job in 2015, as he was unable to come to work due to mental stress caused by feelings as he had assumed himself as a transgender.

After undergoing surgery he changed into a transgender and again he applied for the post of panchayat secretary in 2020. Tiruvallur District Collector Dr Albijan Varghese selected her for the post in 2022 and gave the appointment order to Chandanraj Datsayani. Later, speaking to the media, Datsayani said, "This is the first time in Tamil Nadu that a transgender has been offered a job in the Rural Development Department. In addition, transgenders should be given reservation in government jobs and they should be recognised for their talents."

