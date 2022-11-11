Dharmapuri: In Digital India, Thursday marked the beginning of 62 villages in north Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district receiving mobile phone signals. Courtesy: Dharmapuri MP S Senthilkumar who walked the talk of the election promise and Jio for installing the mobile tower which BSNL turned down for lack of funds.

According to the recent National Family Health Survey reveals that 93.3 per cent Indian households have a mobile phone. The data suggests that more than nine in every ten persons have a mobile phone. Yet, any family member from these villages used to walk at least 10 km to make and receive phone calls, which they would often do only in stipulated timings.

The mobile tower will cater to hill hamlets in Sitheri Panchayat in Harur Taluk and was officially inaugurated by the Dharmapuri Collector K Santhi in the presence of the Parliamentarian. Senthilkumar, who is widely known for his barrage of "contact details please" tweets, raised the issue in the Parliament twice, after he assured the villagers that he would solve their perennial mobile connectivity issue.

After his request was turned down on both the occasions, he was informed that the national mobile carrier. Senthilkumar approached Jio and impressed upon them to setup the tower. The telecom major carried out the topographical study and identified the central point in the hilly terrain.

Then came the next hurdle of logistics. Transport of the construction material to the chosen site became a herculean task due to lack of motorable roads. Local civic chief Govindammal Shanmugam along with the villagers moved the construction material to the site from the foothills.

Speaking at the occasion, the Collector praised the efforts of the MP and thanked the telecom service provider for taking this huge step which will help move the entire population in these 62 villages in the direction of inclusion in terms of telecommunication. She said the request to connect all the 62 villages in Panchayat by roads will be done.