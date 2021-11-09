Chennai: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued red alert for Tamil Nadu for next three days till November 11. In its latest press bulletin IMD predicted, "light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Tamil Nadu."

Fisherfolks are advised not to venture into sea till November 11 and those who remain in deep sea are advised to return to the coast at once. Chief Minister's Office declared holidays for the next two days (November 10,11) for nine districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore. Pudukkottai, Sivagangai district administration declared holiday for schools and colleges, while Trichy district administration declared holiday only for schools on Wednesday.

So far five people have died in rain-related incidents. The state has been receiving intense rainfall for the past few days and the capital city Chennai suffered the most in the rain fury. Madras High Court lashed out at Chennai corporation and warned of initiating suo motu proceedings if the situation is not brought under control.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin again visits flood affected areas in Chennai