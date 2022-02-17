Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched 'Venkataraman and Sita Srinivasan Chair' on innovation and new product development.

A sum of US dollars 1,60,000 is being endowed for this chair by Professor V Seenu Srinivasan (Adams Distinguished Professor of Management), Stanford University, USA, an IIT-M press release said.

He is an alumnus of the IIT Madras and received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in 1966. He was the gold medalist in his graduating class, the release added. An alumnus of IIT Chennai, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1966. He has previously held various positions, including Director of Doctoral Studies at Stanford School of Business.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the new chair via video conferencing, Prof V Seenu Srinivasan expressed his deep gratitude for the outstanding education he has received at IIT Chennai.

