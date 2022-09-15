IIT Madras launches e-Mobility Course for Working Professionals
IIT Madras launches e-Mobility Course for Working Professionals
Chennai : IIT Madras launches e-Mobility Course for Working Professionals. Applicants can register themselves for October 2022 batch course till 30th September 2022. It will provide an overview of the e-Mobility Eco-System & basic fundamentals in Technical Areas.
