Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Department of Humanities and Social Sciences has launched a Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems. It was recently inaugurated by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president, Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi and Kumar Tuhin, Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations, New Delhi.

The Centre will focus on four thematic areas - Mathematics and Astronomy in India, Architectural Engineering, Vāstu and Śilpa-śāstra, Indian Political and Economic Thought, and Indian Aesthetics and Grammatical Traditions, said a statement from the institute.

Vinay, in his inaugural address, emphasized the need for a deeper study of India’s contribution to the world in the fields of science, technology, architecture, linguistics, arts, culture, economics, and politics, among other areas, and for disseminating the findings to the broader public, the statement said.

Dr. Aditya Kolachana is the Principal Investigator of the Centre. The other faculty members from IIT Madras in this Centre include Prof. Arun Menon, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Prof. Santosh Kumar Sahu, Prof. Sudarsan Padmanabhan, Prof. Rajesh Kumar, and Prof. Jyotirmaya Tripathy. The Centre is funded by the Indian Knowledge Systems Division of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Kumar discussed the importance of collaboration between CIKS, IIT Madras and ICCR for creating an awareness among international audience regarding India’s rich heritage and culture. Kumar and Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras signed an MoU to formalise collaboration between ICCR and IIT Madras.

Raghunathan exhorted the Centre to conduct quality research in Indian Knowledge Systems. He also spoke about the role of the Centre to create a conducive environment for foreign students to study in India and in the internationalization of Indian campuses. The key outcomes envisaged from this Centre include Research, Teaching and Public outreach, the statement added.