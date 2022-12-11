Chennai: In a unique initiative, IIT Madras organized a sports carnival for persons with disabilities on Sunday. The event organized by IIT Madras' TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) was held in collaboration with the new ICMR - National Centre for Assistive Health Technology (NCAHT) in the institute.

"Called ‘Sports 4 All,’ most of the participants were trying out sports for the very first time in their life. This event is in line with the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), observed annually on 3rd December," stated a release by IIT Madras.

As many as 214 Persons with Disabilities from across India including Maharashtra, Karnataka, New Delhi, 255 caregivers,general public, 111 volunteers, and students. along with disability rehabilitation professionals, innovators, and sportspersons who took part in the event.

“Inclusion is one of the fundamental agendas of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Persons with disabilities are excluded and left behind worldwide due to a lack of accessibility to innovative solutions. Inclusive gross motor activities and sports provide opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in fitness activities which will help improve physical and mental health," said Chief Guest Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, of IIT Madras.

The event collaborators include the National Institute for Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), IIT Madras Research Park, the Global Sports Mentoring Program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the University of Tennessee, and Decathlon.

According to the organizers, the key objectives of the event include introducing sports and games to persons with disabilities, raising awareness about the importance of sports and games in maintaining the health and well-being of persons with disabilities and creating a common platform for sports for persons with disabilities, institutions/ organizations and other professions.

Several participants in the event had a unique experience at the event as it was the first time they got involved in sports. “I am trying out sports for the first time. There are hardly any sports opportunities in the community for PwDs and I am glad to have come here. Thank you IIT Madras," said Nethravathi (30), a resident of Bangalore.

There were 12 sports stalls with adaptive equipment to try out wheelchair basketball, wheelchair cricket, rifle shooting, wheelchair racing, wheelchair tennis, table tennis, wheelchair badminton, board games, throw events (Javelin, discuss, club), dart, boccia and powerlifting.