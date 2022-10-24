Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are coming together to serve as knowledge partners for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. It is an initiative of the Government of India to bring to light the academic, economic, social and cultural relationships between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The official release states that the Sangamam will take place between November 16 and December 20 this year. People from Tamil Nadu belonging to 12 different clusters, which include art, literature, spirituality and education will be invited to Kashi as special guests in this month-long program.

The official release further stated that the guests will be attending academic sessions and visiting famous places in and around Kashi, Ayodhya, including the Ganga cruise as a part of their tour. The guests shall travel in groups to Kashi in special coaches attached to trains that depart from Chennai, Coimbatore and Rameswaram on 12 different dates. Each group shall spend eight days.