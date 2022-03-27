Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to transfer the case, in which an IIT-Madras girl student was sexually assaulted, to the CB-CID. Addressing the media, P Suganthi, general secretary, AIDWA, said that a Dalit girl from West Bengal and a PhD Scholar, at the Department of Chemistry at IIT-M, had been sexually assaulted by her four classmates for two years. "The offenders filmed the sexual assault and they continued to threaten the victim and sexually assaulted her on several occasions for the last two years. The victim complained about to incident to Professor Edamana Prasad, he did not take any action", she said.

She further added that the victim had tried to commit suicide after being subjected to severe depression due to the failure of the IIT-M to take any concerted action even after she lodged a complaint in 2020 with the Inquiry Committee on the IIT campus. "She also lodged a complaint with the Mylapore Women Police Station in March 2021 regarding the incident and said that the student had been dragged out without taking any further action", she added.

Stating that the IIT's Internal Complaints Committee should have completed its full investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment of a student, Suganathi charged that the IIT-M has not yet completed its full investigation. So, the IIT-M Internal Complaints Committee should immediately submit its full report and take appropriate action against the culprits. She urged the state government to transfer the case to the CB-CID and immediately investigate the case and punish the culprits, who were roaming freely, and help the woman to get justice.

