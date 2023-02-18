Hyderabad: A Twitter user was snubbed by an IAS officer in Tamil Nadu for questioning the latter for inaugurating a DNA sequencing facility and announcing the same on the social media platform in a manner similar to what ministers do.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Tamil Nadu, on Feb. 16 announced on Twitter that she had inaugurated the facility. "Matter of great pride for Tamil Nadu Forest Dept. to be the first in India to have the most modern DNA sequencing facility at our Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation which I inaugurated today. A game changer in equipping the Dept with cutting edge technology #TNForest," read Sahu's tweet in which she had also posted a picture of her at the facility along with other officials.

Reacting to it, Sriram, a Twitter user with a verified handle, questioned Sahu asking her how come a public servant functioning under a minister was claiming credit. "The dept has a Minister. But, not for the support of the Hon’ble Minister she couldn’t be doing this. The Hon’ble CM is magnanimous. If it was Jayalalithaa, or Kalaignar they wouldn’t have allowed a public servant functioning under a Minister to claim credit. This is not right," Sriram reacted to Sahu's tweet.

While the IAS officer did not react to his comment, Sriram claimed on Saturday that she had blocked him on the social media platform. "All that I had stated was that in a democracy the Hon’ble Minister should get all the credit, not a public servant. It is only the Minister who goes back to the people at the end of 5 years, not these officers. I am appalled!" he tweeted.

In another string of tweets, Sriram slammed the officer stating how she could have chosen to "ignore, or respond - instead of blocking a criticism". "Officers who cannot handle feedback, or even a mild criticism should not be on a public platform. They have not descended directly from heaven. One of the core principles of democracy is to allow people, regardless of their views to hold the government, or its officials accountable. I understand that most officials on social media wear two hats: Sometimes, they act as private individuals, and other times they are public officials. That’s perfectly fine. In this instance, my comment was specific to the tweet she made as a public official regarding a discharge of her duty. I felt that the Hon’ble Minister should be taking the credit, and not a bureaucrat. She can choose to ignore, or respond - instead blocking a criticism, or comment is against the spirit of our democracy, and our very constitution," read his long tweet.

"There is so much muck thrown at politicians including Hon’ble Chief Minister, Hon’ble Ministers, and some officers too. They have taken it on the right stride, and continue to engage with those being critical against them. That’s the spirit of democracy. When a Public Official uses social media for sharing anything official; the public at large have the right to respond to it. Public Officials on social media should not be allowed to stifle voices of public - when they respond to any official content. What Supriya Sahu has done is highly condemnable," he wrote in another tweet.

"Blocking users, or deleting comments because they express critical opinions that is not to the liking of the Public Servant - in essence offends the spirit of Indian Constitution, and principles of transparency. Supriya Sahu IAS through her action dented the spirit of Indian Constitution, and principles of transparency. This is my view," Sriram added.