Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth interacted with the media and spoke about winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award outside his house in Poes Garden, Chennai on October 24. The 70-year-old actor will receive the most coveted award on October 25. He said that he missed his mentor and late director K Balachander and he never expected to win the award.

"I am very very happy to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I never expected to win the award and I miss KB sir (Late Director @ Mentor K Balachander). I am sad that he is not alive to see me receive the award."

The award was announced in March 2021. Taking to Twitter, the actor had expressed gratitude to the Government of India."My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected & dearest @narendramodiji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty," tweeted Rajnikanth.

Congratulating Thalaiva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him an endearing personality and said that it is a matter of immense joy that Rajinikanth has been conferred with the award."Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him" tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Enthiran actor also addressed his beloved fans. "For all the love, greetings & wishes I've received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks," tweeted Rajinikanth in April. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section sending congratulatory messages.

Several B-town celebs had also taken to their social media handles to congratulate Rajinikanth. Neena Gupta, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, among others, wished him on Twitter.

The Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in the film world and is awarded by the government. The recipient of the 2018 award was Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth's co-star from Hum. On March 30, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had announced that Rajinikanth will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019.

