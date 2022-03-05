Thanjavur: Saravanan, an auto driver, has been elected as the Mayor of Kumbakonam Corporation. He is the city deputy president of the Congress. Elections were held for the first time after the Kumbakonam municipality was upgraded to a Corporation on December 20, 2021. The DMK and allies won 42 wards out of the 48 wards in the polls. Saravanan won from ward 17 and after the DMK allocated the Mayor post to the Congress, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has chosen Saravanan as its candidate for the post.

Saravanan, a loyal party worker, has been the Kumbakonam City Congress deputy president for the past 10 years. According to sources, he plies an auto and lives in a rented house with his wife Devi and three sons. Saravanan has studied up to Class VI.

Interestingly, Saravanan reached the Corporation office by his auto and after the swearing-in ceremony, speaking to the media, he said he will give more importance to the needs of the Corporation.