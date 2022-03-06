Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu police on Saturday arrested the son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division for mowing down a 30-year-old woman driving a police vehicle. The incident took place near Kilpauk Government Hospital in Chennai on Friday night.

As per information, the accused, 21-year-old Lokesh, son of DSP Kumaran, after dropping off his mother at the Central Railway Station in his father's government vehicle was on the way back to his home. While was on the way near Kilpauk Government Hospital, Lokesh knocked down the woman, identified as thirty-year-old Amrita, who was crossing the road.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning.

Amrita was working in a private bank in Perungudi.

Meanwhile, the police booked Lokesah under IPC Sections 279 and 338. Departmental disciplinary proceedings will be taken against DSP Kumaran for using a government vehicle for personal use, police said.