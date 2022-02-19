Chennai: The ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka has reached poll bound Tamil Nadu with a BJP booth agent allegedly heckling a Muslim woman in hijab and stopping her from voting in the state urban local body polls being held today. As per officials, the incident took place at a polling booth in Melur area of Madurai district. A Muslim woman clad in burqa and hijab came to the poll booth to cast her vote. “As she entered the poll booth, Giri, a BJP booth agent heckled and interrupted her from voting for wearing hijab," an official said.

The agent was immediately taken away from the polling station by the cops while the woman cast her vote in the booth, the official said. The Tamil Nadu State election commission has issued a notice to Madurai district collector over the matter and sought a report. Meanwhile, DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the incident. " "BJP has always been doing this, we are completely against it. People of Tamil Nadu know whom to select and whom to reject. People of Tamil Nadu will never accept it," he said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi also reacted to the incident saying, "It's very sad that they turn people against people in the name of religion. What a woman chooses to wear is her right. I don't think anybody has the right to decide whether it is too much or too little."

