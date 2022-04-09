Vellore: Applicants ranged between various professional levels for a currently ongoing Tamil Nadu Veterinary Care Department recruitment examination. Taking place from April 6 to 11 at various veterinary hospitals in the district, the recruitment notice to hire 22 Animal Husbandry Assistants in the Vellore district was originally issued in 2015, with a court case as well as the COVID pandemic delaying the proceedings by a span of seven years.

An interesting scenario developed as the recruitment proceedings kicked off. Despite the notice limiting qualification to 10th class pass or fail, approximately 5,000 applicants appeared for the exams, including undergraduates, postgraduates, as well as professionals working in the IT industry.

Among the applicants, about 800 were invited each day. Examinations included cycling, cow tying, cow handling, and more. As per information, when asked about their choice to apply, several of the graduate applicants said they had applied for job security, lack of any deadlines or monthly targets, as well as the benefit of working from their hometown.

