Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Two persons were killed as incessant rains continued to lash Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu, leading to inundation of several localities in the city and on the outskirts. For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area recorded 8 CM in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 cm followed by 12 cm in Perambur, also in the city.

Given the continuing rains, two subways were closed here and the city witnessed traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles. A man was electrocuted in the heavy downpour while another woman died under a wall collapse in Pulianthope in north Chennai. There was widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu and showers ranged between one cm to nine cm, including Cauvery delta areas and coastal regions like Kanyakumari. The Northeast monsoon rains commenced in Tamil Nadu on October 29.

Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a virtual meeting of top officials on monsoon preparedness, instructed officials to work in cohesion, and directed them to take swift action on complaints. The Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities like KK Nagar following preparatory measures and stormwater drain works. Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding.

A holiday was declared for schools in at least 8 districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet yesterday. Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said that 75 percent of stormwater drain work has been completed in Chennai Corporation areas. Several areas that used to witness inundation in the past like the midtown GN Chetty Road have not seen waterlogging given drain improvement work, Nehru said.

Given the ongoing stormwater drain improvement work and Chennai Metrorail phase-2 project, barricades have been put up in many stretches of roads. While such infra-initiatives have already made traffic congestion the order of the day, the rains and waterlogging are the fresh woes people face during the monsoon.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran said "eight cm of heavy rainfall was recorded on November 1 at Nungambakkam and it is the highest in the past 30 years and third such record in the last 72 years. In 1990, the city witnessed 13 CM rainfall and it was 11 CM in 1964, both on November 1."

Balachandran said that from October 1 to November 1, Chennai District received 20 CM rainfall while the average for this period was 28 CM, which is 29 per cent less than normal. However, during October 1 to 31, the city received 14 CM showers while the normal was 27 CM, 48 per cent less than normal. The current spell of rain, in a single day, has narrowed that gap by 18 per cent. (With agency inputs)