Chennai: In his quest for the control of the AIADMK as the party's sole leader, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) suffered a setback with Madras High Court on Wednesday invalidating the July 11 general council and his election as the interim general secretary. Restoring the status quo ante as it existed on June 23, Justice D Jayachandran, revived the dual leadership of EPS and his bete noire O Panneerselvam (OPS), as Joint-Coordinator and Coordinator, and directed that the general council be convened afresh to resolve the leadership tussle.

The orders were passed on a plea by OPS, challenging the July 11 meeting in which he was expelled from the party and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary. It was also decided that the general secretary would be elected by the primary members. As such, the verdict is a reversal of fortunes, albeit temporarily, for EPS, while it poses a huge challenge for OPS as well since he has few supporters in the general council, which is overwhelmingly behind the former.

The leadership war in the AIADMK between EPS and OPS reached a point of no return on June 23 itself, resulting in a split in the party. Then followed mutual expulsions and fresh appointments by either side. Now, it has come full circle with the court verdict.

Relying more on the party's bye-law that accords primacy to the primary members in electing the general secretary, the judge says, “It is for the members of the party to decide about Leadership. This Court has no doubt in its mind that the notice dated 01.07. 2022 calling for a General Council meeting on 11.07.2022 by a person not authorized to call for a meeting is void ab initio.

If the consequence of the void meeting is allowed to sustain, it will cause inconvenience to the Party cadres who will be uncertain about their Leadership... that the majority of the primary members in the Party feel that dual leadership causes inconvenience in the administration of the Party and they cry for single leadership is not based on any quantifiable data.” Thus, the judge gives the balance of convenience to be tested by the primary members and not the leadership.

Though the verdict made it clear that the joint consent of both OPS and EPS is required for convening the general council, 'to decide the affairs of the party, including amendment of the party constitution restoring Single leadership', it also offered another route. “If a proper representation from not less than 1/5th members of the total members of the General Council is received, the Co-ordinator and Joint Co-ordinator shall not refuse to convene the General Council,” the direction reads adding that if the services of a Commissioner is required, the Court could be approached.

Reacting to the judgment, OPS called for unity saying “The bitter past will turn into spring. The victory is the victory for the one and a half crore cadre to whom I dedicate this. Today's verdict underscores that not only the cadre and the public, even dharma and the deity will not accept usurping a political party in violation of the law.” On holding the general council, he said, “if necessary, but a decision on that will also be taken after due consultations.”

Putting up a brave face, senior leader and former minister D Jayakumar of the dominant EPS faction termed the verdict as a 'temporary victory for the rival group. “The future course will be decided after going through the full verdict and consultations with our legal team,” he told the media. The EPS side could either challenge the verdict or prepare for another general council meeting. And it remains to be seen whether OPS, basking in the temporary relief, could muster enough support in the general council which had expelled him. Till that time, the AIADMK will be beset by a stalemate.