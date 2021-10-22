Coimbatore: A three-month old toddler died after his genitals were mutilated allegedly by his 45-year-old grandmother, in Tamil Nadu. The toddler’s twin, a girl, was also found injured in the bathroom wrapped in a dirty cloth. The gruesome crime took place in the twins’s house in Goundampalayam in Coimbatore. The Thudiyalur police are on the lookout for the grandmother named Shanthi whom they say has fled the scene. Shanthi is reportedly mentally unstable.

The crime took place when the 'twins' parents went out for shopping on Thursday. The parents were taken aback after returning home as they found the baby boy dead and the baby girl wrapped in dirty clothes was lying in the toilet.

Following the gruesome incident, police reached the spot and sent the baby boy's body for autopsy and rescued the baby girl.

Baskaran-Aishwarya couple who hails from Koundampalayam, gave birth to non-identical twins three months ago.

According to police Aishwarya'a mother (Shanthi) was living with the couple since last two months to take care of the children.

