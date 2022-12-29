Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu): Google CEO Sundar Pichai came to Mamallapuram or Mahabalipuram on a tour. The Google CEO visited Pancha Rathas beach temple and Archunan Thabasu amid tight security. Pictures from Pichai's visit to Mahabalipuram went viral on the internet. In the photographs, Pichai can be seen wearing a mask and a cap to avoid interaction with the public.

Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Pichai Sundararajan, better known as Sundar Pichai is an Indian-American business executive. He works as the CEO of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google. He earned his degree from IIT Kharagpur in Metallurgical Engineering. He then attained an MS from Stanford University in Materials Science and Engineering.

Pichai began his career as a Materials engineer. He joined Google in 2004 where he led the product management and innovation efforts for a suite of Google's client software products. Mahabalipuram is a town in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. It is best known for being the UNESCO World Heritage site of the 7th and 8th centuries temples built by the Pallava dynasty.