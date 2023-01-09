Tiruchirappalli: In a probable first, customs department officials have seized 211 gram gold, which was of 24-carat purity, worth Rs 21.55 lakh gold in powder form mixed with chocolate powder from a passenger flying in from the Gulf at Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli International Airport, officials said on Monday.

The passenger, who arrived from Dubai in an Air India's flight, was intercepted by customs officials for checking on Saturday, officials said. "We found gold powder mixed with chocolate powder and ingeniously concealed in three chocolate powder containers," the official said.

"On extraction, 211 grams of gold of 24-carat purity was recovered. The gold chains weighing 175 grams were also found in the check-in baggage of the same passenger," the official said. "The total value of the recovered gold is estimated to be Rs 21.55 lakhs," the official added.

"The passenger arrived at the airport via Air India flight IX612, on Saturday and was apprehended during checking," officials said while adding that they were further looking into the matter.