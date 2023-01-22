Chennai: They are often considered to be nuisances asking for alms at traffic signals and often harassing couples with newborn children for money. They are transpersons, often derogatorily called 'Hijra'. But a group of transpersons in Chennai are seeking to move from the margin to the mainstream of the society by opening a restaurant in the city. This is the story of 'Chennai Trans Kitchen'

A group of transgenders consisting five transmen and five transwomen have started 'Chennai Trans Kitchen' a restaurant creating buzz in the city. They run the restaurant with the support of a NGO called United way Chennai in the hope that they can become employers instead of just workers.

Located on 25th street, GKM Colony, Kolathur in the city, the restaurant serves tiffin in the morning and biryani and meals during lunch, while special dinner Idli with fish curry (Meen Kulambu) is being served at night. As far as training to cook is concerned, transgenders who are interested in the food industry are selected and given special training for three months, after which they join the restaurant. For this, a special training workshop is being run at Saidapet.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jeeva, a transwoman and founder and director of Trans Persons Rights Association in Chennai, said, "Until the last generation, when a transgender baby is born, the family does not or cannot keep them in their house even if they want to. These children generally do not get the opportunity to educate themselves, and employment was impossible. No one would employ them, even though they were educated. However, as the years passed by, things started changing and there was the dawn of a new day".

Jeeva pointed out that starting a new business would pave the way for them to become independent and give more job opportunities for transpeople in future. "Coimbatore and Madurai cities had first 'Trans Kitchen' and we started them in order to change the people's view that transgender means only praying and sex work. Now we have launched one more such one in Chennai for the first time. We selected 60 transpersons who were interested in food industries and they were given training. Of 60, we picked 20 skilled transgenders. Further, we finalised 10 transpeople to run the restaurant", Jeeva noted. She also said that they had so many transpersons who were excellent cooks and wanted to make use of their skills and share it with the public.

Similarly, another transwoman, Thamarai Selvi, told ETV Bharat that first she used to go to shops and collect money. Then she enrolled in a special hostel for transgenders where she was working as a cook. Then she got an opportunity through this restaurant and now she is cooking in this restaurant. "Earlier when we went to shops and collected money. We led a lavish life. Now, because of this restaurant we have an opportunity to gain a good reputation the society," said Selvi.