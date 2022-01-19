Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday has issued orders to constitute the Fourth Police Commission which will be headed by retired Madras High court Judge C.T. Selvam.

The state government order said that the Tamil Nadu Government is determined to ensure a crime-free environment. It further stated that the Police department is playing an important role in maintaining law and order in the state.

In a bid to improve the relationship between the police and the general public, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK) government had set up three police commissions, 1969, 1989, and 2006 respectively.

The DMK had, in its 2021 election manifesto, promised the constitution of the Fourth Police Commission. Stalin in September last year announced that the Commission would be set up to recommend new training methods to the men and women in uniform and to improve the relationship between Police and the general public.

Retired IAS officers K. Alauddin, K. Radhakrishnan along with Dr. C. Ramasubramaniam, and retired Professor Nalini Rao are the other members in the panel, an official release stated. Senior IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal will function as the panel’s Member-Secretary.

The Police Commission will extensively examine measures towards the welfare of police personnel and various other aspects related to policing and will submit its recommendations within a timeframe, the order stated.