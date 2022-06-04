Erode (TN): Four persons, including two women who were arrested for forcing a minor girl to donate egg eight times at a private fertility clinic here, were booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday. According to police, based on a complaint from some close relatives of the girl, her mother Indirani, the woman's paramour Syed Ali and another woman Malathy were arrested on Thursday. Police said Indirani, who deserted her husband, was staying with Syed Ali along with her daughter. Syed Ali is a habitual ovum seller with the help of agent Malathy.

Syed Ali assaulted the girl several times in the last three to four years and forced her to sell eggs to a private fertility clinic, they said. Unable to bear the torture of her mother, the girl escaped and had gone to her relative's house in Salem in May and narrated the ordeal to them. The girl's mother and two others came to Salem and threatened the girl and took her back to Erode, police said.

Meanwhile, the relatives lodged a complaint against Indirani and two others with Erode South Police Station on Thursday and they were arrested on the same day. The police booked the three persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with POCSO Act. The police are also on the lookout for a person, who was known to the trio and instrumental in getting the Aadhaar card to the girl by giving false birth certificates and addresses.

Police have summoned two private hospitals in Erode and Perundurai to appear tomorrow (June 5) with proper hospital records. The inquiry team will also arrive in Erode on Sunday from Chennai. This information was provided by the police.

(With agency inputs)