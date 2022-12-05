Chennai: Four persons were killed and several others were injured when a private bus collided head-on with a tanker in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Monday morning, police said. According to police, the bus carrying 27 passengers from Hyderabad to Chennai accidentally collided with the tanker. Due to the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged.

The deceased have been identified as Sathish Kumar (42) from Nellore, Rohit Prasad (24) from Bengaluru, Sridhar (22) from Kakinada and Janakiraman (42) from Thandalachery. The injured have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai. Police have registered a case and took up investigation.