Chennai: Former AIADMK Minister Jayakumar, who was arrested on Monday for attacking a DMK cadre, has been booked once again on Wednesday, based on the case registered at Royapuram police station.

Royapuram police have registered a case against Jayakumar under Sections 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act to spread infection) 270 (malignant act to spread disease) of IPC and 41(VI) CP Act, for protesting without permission during Tamil Nadu Urban Civic Polls.

On Monday, Jayakumar was arrested and lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail, along with several others based on the case registered at Tondiarpet police station for allegedly attacking a DMK cadre at a polling booth and parading him shirtless on the voting day.

When his bail plea in relation to the case registered on Monday came up for hearing on Wednesday, Magistrate Dayalan dismissed the petition.

