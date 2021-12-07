Chennai: V K Sasikala, former general secretary of the All India Anna Dravid Munetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and close aide of later former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha, on Monday met actor Rajinikanth at his residence in Poes Garden in Chennai.

On learning that actor Rajinikanth has now completely recovered following a procedure to restore blood supply to brain, I visited him at his residence. Enquired about his health and also greeted him on his Dadasaheb Phalke award, Sasikala said in a statement issued after the meeting with the actor.

Rajinikanth's wife Latha was also present during the meeting.