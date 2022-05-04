Coimbatore: After a series of elephant deaths in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border area between Madukkarai and Palakkad, the Tamil Nadu forest department has taken necessary steps to monitor wild elephants crossing the Palakkad gap in the Western Ghats region. As many as 29 elephants have been killed in the last 19 years after being hit by speeding trains.

In 2021, three jumbos, among whom one was pregnant, were killed after being hit by a Mangalore-Chennai Express near Navakkarai. Among new initiatives taken by forest officials, seven anti-poaching watchers divided into two groups under the Forest Ranger have been monitoring movement of the elephants crossing tracks, and also directing them towards the forest through a safe pathway.

Speaking on the issue, Forest Ranger Karunanidhi said, "If elephants come near the railway track, we alert that by making noise to divert them into the forest. One team will monitor from 6 pm to 6 am and another one from 6 am to 6 pm. Railways tracks near forest area will be patrolled three times every 12 hours."

Also read: Man-animal conflict: Parliamentary panel moots advisory body

He also said that if elephants were spotted crossing the tracks or informed about the same, anti-poaching watchers inform the Walayar railway station and alert loco pilots about the animals. Karuppusamy, one of the anti-poaching watchers, said: "Despite various hardships, I have been happily working here for many years. Last year, a tragic incident happened near Navakarai which affected us. After that we are keen that no more such incidents should happen. We are monitoring tracks 24 hours a day."

Allegations have recently surfaced of loco pilots not following speed limits in both A and B tracks of Marapalam to Kanjikode. The Madras HC, too, recently heard cases pertaining to elephant deathṣ.