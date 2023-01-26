Chennai: External forces and certain groups uncomfortable with the rise of new India are unleashing terror to disrupt the country's growth and harmony, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Thursday. Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the people to eradicate the social evils that tend to divide the masses.

Cautioning citizens to be vigilant of such elements, the Governor appealed to the people to assist the enforcement agencies in curbing acts of terror. "When our country is on a historic march forward, we need to remain alert on the forces trying to disrupt the pace of our rise. There are external forces and some internal interest groups who are not comfortable with the rise of new India," Ravi said in his Republic Day address.

These forces were trying to disrupt the pace of development by hyping sectarian and other imaginary issues. "They seem determined to disrupt the social, communal and regional harmony. Some are resorting to acts of terror," Ravi said. Describing the Popular Front of India as one such terrorist organisation, he said, "This dangerous organisation, committed to disrupting social harmony and destabilise the Constitutional order, is externally funded and has operational links with international terrorist organisations."

"Unfortunately, they (PFI) have a significant presence in Tamil Nadu. They had the audacity to demonstrate their presence with several bomb attacks leading to the government of India banning them," the Governor said in his virtual address and recalled the Coimbatore car blast incident. Though the enforcement agencies are expected to deal with them sternly, the citizens should remain alert and assist the law enforcement authorities by providing timely information on their presence and activities, Ravi said.

Turning to other issues, he said crimes against women and Dalits should be met with swift justice. "The poor conviction rate in crimes against women, especially Dalit women, is unacceptable. The perpetrators must be dealt with full force of justice," he said. Extending his heartiest greetings on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Governor said, "We pay our heartfelt gratitude to Baba Saheb B R Ambedkar, the Father of our Constitution, for giving us the beautiful Constitution written with incredible genius and extraordinary forethought which stood the test of time and helped India growing into a robust plural democracy."

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "As we celebrate India's 74th Republic Day, let's safeguard the ideals that have earned respect to our country as the largest democracy." Stalin further said in a tweet on his official handle that "diversity and inclusiveness are India's biggest strengths. Let's resolve to cherish them and eradicate the social evils that tend to divide us." (PTI)