Tuticorin: A five-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake at his residence in South Kuppanapuram village of Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district on Friday night. According to the child's father, Perumal, the incident took place as the child was with his mother in the kitchen, when he spotted the snake entering through a hole near the wall.

The boy tried driving the reptile away, but in the process suffered a snakebite, Perumal noted, adding that the child fainted and was rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The body was subsequently sent for autopsy by the Kadambur police. A case has been registered in this regard.