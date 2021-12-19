Chennai (Tamil Nadu): There are more than 30 personnel working at the fire and rescue station in the Coonoor area of the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu. They have saved many lives in the district following landslides, floods, river floods, falling trees and road damage.

On December 8, MI-17V5 chopper carrying 14 people, including Chief of Defense Staff General Rawat and his wife, took off from Sulur airbase and crashed minutes before it was supposed to land at Coonoor. CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel died in the accident.

During the crash, Coonoor firefighters, with the help of villagers, carried out the rescue operation and rescued three people from the chopper, who later succumbed to the injuries.

Not only this accident but on countless incidents, these people work regardless of the conditions. Although they were lauded for their service by various departments including the Indian Army and Air Force. However, their restroom, toilet, office have been without proper maintenance for about 40 years.

During the rainy season, they suffer as the rooms constantly leak making it difficult for them to sit in the restrooms. They also find it difficult to use the toilets as they lack proper hygiene and cleanliness.

In addition, the Coonoor Fire Department is doing its job effectively in such an environment that heavy vehicles cannot be operated properly even in emergencies.

The government has allocated Rs 2.5 crore for the Nanjappa villagers who helped in the recent chopper crash and the area is being upgraded. Similarly, social activists have called on the government to provide the Coonoor fire and Safety department with a permanent office building, restroom, sanitary closet.

