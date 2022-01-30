Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): The death toll has mounted to two after another person injured in a fire at a fireworks factory at Ammankovilpatti village near Virudhunagar succumbed to his injuries. On Saturday, three workers at the factory were injured after an explosion led to a fire.

The three workers, identified as Arumugam, Deyvendren and Gubendren were burning leftover waste after their work in an unsafe way when there was an explosion that spread the fire to the entire firework plant. Arumugam died on the spot while Deyvendren and Gubendren were admitted to the Madurai Rajaji Hospital with 90% fire burns.

Gubendren died at the Hospital today increasing the death toll from the fire explosion to two. Deyvendran is still under treatment.

The Police have arrested the factory owner and the factory's licence has been temporarily cancelled.

TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued an order to provide relief to the families of the victims. The CM has ordered to provide Rs 3 lakh to those who died in the blast and Rs 1 lakh relief to the families of the injured.

