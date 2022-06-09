Chennai(Tamil Nadu): A Torch Relay is going to be conducted at the 44th Chess-Olympiad to be held in Tamil Nadu, the International Chess Federation or World Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Tuesday. The Olympiad torch relay is being held in a traditional manner to popularise the Chess Olympiad competition and gain public support.

The Torch Relay will, however, be run only in major cities of India and to the last stop in Mamallapuram, where the Chess Olympiad will be held. According to FIDE, the date, time, and route of the torch relay will be decided after consultation with the Central, State governments and the organizing committee.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10. More than 2,500 leading chess players from more than 200 countries are expected to take part in the tournament. The Government of Tamil Nadu has also decided to take on lease the Innova Crista 545, Audi, BMW, 30 Benz luxury cars, and 77 refrigerated buses from July 25 to August 11 through a tender for transportation to the players participating in the Chess Olympiad.