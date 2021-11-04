Puducherry: A man and his 7-year-old son were killed after two bags of firecrackers they were carrying on a bike burst into flames on Thursday.

Kalainesan (32), a resident of Ariyankuppam town in Puducherry, was travelling with his 7-year-old son, carrying two gunny bags of firecrackers from Marakkanam on Thursday. As the duo neared Kottakuppam in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, the firecrackers burst into flames, killing both on the spot.

Two other people were also injured in the incident. The injured persons have been admitted to the JIPMER Hospital for treatment. The incident affected traffic on surrounding roads and caused delays of more than 2 hours. Lorries and other vehicles were damaged in this incident.

Villupuram district and Puducherry police officials are investigating the matter. The officials are also inquiring about the kind of firecrackers carried by Kalainesan.

Also read: 1 killed as firecracker ingredients explode