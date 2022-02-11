Erode: Madras High court ordered a ban on heavy vehicles transportation during the night in the Dhimbam ghat region, comprising of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, citing danger to wildlife. As the order came into effect on Feb 10, farmers started protesting the move.

In 2019, Erode district collector had ordered a similar ban on heavy vehicles transportation at night time to prevent deaths of wild animals. But, due to protests from farmers, the decision could not be implemented.

Farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka border regions protest night traffic ban

Now, with the Madras High Court order coming into place, farmers, lorry drivers and lorry owners have started protesting the move. More than 2,000 protestors gathered at Thalavadi, to urge the government to reconsider the judgement and take necessary action.

Most farmers in the region are vegetation farmers, and what they produce is perishable. Produces like tomatoes, carrots etc have to be exported on the day that we harvest it, if we are to see any profit. The night travel ban would affect our only source of livelihood, say the farmers.