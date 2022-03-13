Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu police on Friday arrested a 71-year-old farmer after 21 dead peacocks were found in his land in Tamil Nadu's Kurumpati. He has been arrested for allegedly poising the peacocks to death.

He had laced the cake with poison in a bid to prevent rats from damaging his crops. However, peacocks came to his land in a search of food and ate this rate cake and died.

According to information, Shanmugam has been practising agriculture on a piece of land that he has bought on lease. He had sown some crops in his field.

He was arrested under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which protects plants and animal species. A person is liable to the harshest penalties for violation of the law under this Schedule.