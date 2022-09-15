Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The police have recently arrested a man for allegedly purchased fake currency through an Instagram page. Police sources said that a private courier company in Pallikaranai passed on the information to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guindy, that they suspected currency inside a parcel that came from Bengaluru. The police checked the parcel and seized counterfeit currency.

The police traced the receiver of the parcel who was identified as Satish, a resident of Velachery and arrested him. Police sources said that Satish, a graduate, works as a designer. It was also revealed during the investigation that he had not gone to work properly for the last four years.

He searched on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms the for easy way of earning money, police said. They also said that the accused started following a page on Instagram adding that he was informed that if he pays Rs.50,000, he will get Rs.1,50,000. He first paid Rs.2,000 and received Rs.6,000 in Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes through couriers. He then circulated them in liquor shops.

Also read: Strips of ‘Indian currency’ found in fruit cartons in Himachal's Solan

According to police he tried to get a loan from the bank for Rs.3,00,000 for which he would get counterfeit notes for Rs.9,00,000. He also admitted during the investigation that many people from Tamil Nadu were involved in the fake money racket. During interrogation , the accused told investigators that in Chennai more than five people were in contact with Sujith.

It was found that fake notes of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 were printed. Subsequently, the police seized Rs.13,000 fake currency from him and arrested him. Police said that a special team was formed to nab Sujith from Hyderabad.