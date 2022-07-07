Chennai: Both the warring factions of the principal opposition AIADMK are awaiting Madras High Court's order, expected on Friday. Having failed in his attempt to stall the July 11 general council meeting at the Supreme Court, O Panneerselvam has approached the High Court as a last resort. Clinging to legalese, he has taken the fight to the courts since there is very little support for him among the party functionaries who have largely rallied behind Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Interestingly, while the Supreme Court had refused to stay the GC being held, it had given liberty to the OPS faction to approach the High Court for any relief. The SC had also made it clear that it is not for the courts to settle the internal affairs of a political party. As such, all eyes are on the single judge hearing the case as to how this matter will be adjudicated.

In the AIADMK legislature wing, 64 of the 66 MLAs are with EPS and he has nearly 95 percent of support GC members. With such overwhelming support, EPS decided to do away with the diarchy – twin leadership of OPS and himself. The argument advanced by supporters of EPS is that the GC is supreme and it could decide on changing the party constitution which stipulates that the General Secretary should be elected directly by the cadre. And they have a brute majority in the GC. At the last GC on June 23, the 23 resolutions, agreed upon by both OPS and EPS were not passed. But, veteran, Tamil Magan Hussain, of the EPS camp was elected Presidium chairman and he had issued the call for the July 11 GC.

Outflanked, team OPS maintains that the dual leadership is valid till 2026 and it can't be tampered with. Further questioning the election of the presidium chairman, they claim that he had no power to call for the convening of the GC. According to them, the golden rule of party cadre electing the general secretary, could not be changed as it would fundamentally alter the character of the party.

To circumvent this, the EPS camp has modified its plans and told the court that only an interim general secretary will be elected now and the general secretary, later by the cadre. This has parallels with the election of VK Sasikala being elected as interim general secretary, to which OPS was a party.

Though a division bench of Madras High Court in a pre-dawn hearing restrained the July 23 GC from passing any resolution other than what had been agreed upon, it invited criticism from various sections as it was seen as the judiciary interfering in the internal affairs of a political party. It also raised the question of a party leader, who apparently has no majority, resorting to the judicial route to stake claim to his position. Meanwhile, the apex court has also stayed it.

Meanwhile, the fear of the iconic party symbol getting frozen due to the faction feud has come to haunt the party. As of now, for any candidate contesting on the party ticket, both have to give their assent. With the crisis persisting, party candidates in the current civic by-elections are contesting on independent symbols. Already, the OPS camp has made it clear that they would approach the Election Commission of India to freeze the symbol, in the event of the EPS camp succeeding in its plan of effecting a unitary leadership. Analysts are divided on the legality of the July 11 GC but are unanimous that politically OPS has been marginalized and is fighting back against the wall.